HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Key West Band to reunite for show at Dr Pepper Park in honor of Jimmy Buffett

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -For Roanoke Valley parrotheads, a trip to Margaritaville used to be as simple as going to see the Key West Band.

The group first came together 30 years ago.

“From the early days of First Fridays over to Confeddy’s and then the next thing you know, we’re doing festivals up and down the coast to Key West and Boston. It was a very good run,” says singer Michael Armstrong of the Key West Band.

A good run that ended seven years ago, as other obligations came calling.

For singer Michael Armstrong, performing the music of Jimmy Buffett was always about spreading joy.

“I remember the first year or two, everybody is like you know, I had a bad day at work and saw you guys were playing, so we’re going to come out and see you and we know we’re going to have a good time. It’s going to cheer them up. When you’ve got people to come out to see you because you make them happy, it makes your heart swell,” says Armstrong.

Now they’re putting the band back together for a special reunion show at Dr Pepper Park on October 14.

It’s a tribute to the man behind their music.

Armstrong met Buffett, and treasures the time the legend signed his guitar while the band was in Key West.

“He came up to the band apartment and signed the guitar. It’s fading. Everybody tells me not to play it. There’s not way I’m not bringing it out next month,” says Armstrong.

Also reuniting with the Key West Band is Doyle Grisham, a longtime member of Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band.

Grisham’s known Jimmy since the early ‘70s, and says he was always upbeat.

“He was a great individual. He treated the band, just like you’d expect to be. There’s a lot of bands and artists that don’t get along and this and that. He wasn’t one of those. He was just a jewel,” says Grisham.

Grisham first played with the Key West Band about 15 years ago.

And he has a good idea of what set list Armstrong will come up with for Dr Pepper Park.

“We’ll do the normal stuff. He might even do the ‘Great Fillin’ Station Hold Up’. He used to do that every now and then. Of course, “Come Monday” and “Margaritaville”, all of the more favorite Buffett stuff, I’m sure he’ll do,” says Grisham.

Those songs evoking happiness, a tropical paradise, but mostly memories of a man whose smile made as big of an impact as his music.

“Jimmy was just what he was. He was always full of life,” says Grisham.

Next month’s show is sure to be a celebration of Buffett’s life.

“It’s an opportunity to, like Jimmy said, keep the party going and just make people feel good,” says Armstrong.

Here are the details for the show.

The Key West Band, featuring Doyle Grisham, along with John Patti and Hoppy Vaughan will be at Dr Pepper Park in Roanoke on Saturday, October 14. Gates open at 6 pm.

If you’d like to buy tickets, click this link.

