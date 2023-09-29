HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: “Something Rotten” has come to Showtimers Community Theatre in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -“Something Rotten” is a musical farce that takes place in 1595 in London, featuring two brothers who are trying to outdo Shakespeare while writing the world’s first musical.

Director Christa Woomer is expecting a packed house.

She says community theatre, in general, is coming back strong after the pandemic.

“People want to be entertained. They want to go out and see something fun and something new, especially now the SAG-Aftra strike, come support local theatre, we’re not part of that union. So, you can still get some new entertainment,” says Woomer.

You can catch “Something Rotten” at Showtimers Community Theatre from now through October 8.

Thursday through Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm.

Sunday matinees start at 2:00 pm.

For a link to buy tickets, click here.

