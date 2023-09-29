“It’s been needed since I was a student.” Amherst County Public School expect new additions and renovations.

AMHERST CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The school was built back in the 1950s, and even though there have been additions over the years, officials say these major changes are needed.

ACHS will be adding a new auditorium, cafeteria, and renovations throughout the entire building.

Funding for the project was nearly $32 million.

“It’s something we’ve been needing for a while. This part of the school was built in 1955 and the auditorium was too, so it was great in 1955 but now we’re at a point where we’ve really outgrown it,” says Superintendent William Wells.

Wells says this addition will provide high-quality education for the students.

“It’s been needed since I was a student here when I graduated in 1986, and we’re finally able to bring it to fruition,” added Wells.

James Bell is an 11th grader at ACHS.

“I do cross country track, so I go to all the other schools, and I see that all their schools are significantly bigger than ours a lot better and newer so I’m glad that we are getting these changes,” says Bell.

“I called my mom this morning,” explained County Administrator, Jeremy Bryant. “I asked her how many generations of Bryant’s have come through here and my son’s the fifth generation Bryant’s. I was the fourth, my dad is the fifth.”

Bryant says the new developments will include multiple classrooms, laboratories, and spaces for fine arts.

“I’m super proud that both the board of supervisors and the school board and the school board, and the community can come together on this project to create a facility, a learning facility, that will really enhance this community,” added Bryant.

The superintendent says it will take roughly one year for the cafeteria and auditorium to be complete and two years for the rest of the renovations including the classrooms. The ribbon-cutting ceremony is projected to happen in 2025.

