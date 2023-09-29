Man arrested in Danville apartment shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an apartment shooting that occurred in Danville in July, according to the Danville Police Department.

19-year-old Iunta Barksdale was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting occurred on July 12, at Woodside Village Apartments, and resulted in three people being injured.

Barksdale is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6510.

