Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pink kicks out concertgoer reportedly protesting circumcision during her concert

Pink kicked out a concertgoer who was reportedly holding a sign about circumcision during her show. (Source: @liveitupsa210/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - Pink reportedly kicked out a concertgoer who was holding up a sign during one of her shows in Texas.

During the Grammy winner’s tour stop in San Antonio on Monday, she kicked a man for disrupting the show.

According to People, the man was holding up a sign with a message that read, “circumcision: cruel and harmful.”

Pink was performing in the concert’s acoustic segment when the man reportedly stood in front of the stage and held up the sign.

In a video shared online, Pink can be heard saying to the fan “You spent all this money to come here and do that? Get that out of here.”

Adding, “He came here tonight to talk about circumcision ... I feel bad. I feel bad that he wasted his time.”

She instructed security to remove the man from the concert.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
We'll see a prolonged stretch of sunny and dry conditions.
Stray rain happens this evening

Latest News

ROCI Fire EMS Graduation
ROCI Fire EMS Graduation
Scott Hall's Fulton County mugshot
Bail bondsman charged alongside Trump in Georgia becomes the first defendant to take a plea deal
Amherst Co. High School renovations
Amherst Co. High School renovations
Virginia celebrates the transfer of ownership of Natural Bridge.
State celebrates transfer of Natural Bridge
FILE - Parker Smith and Hillary Smith hike along a closed road outside Arches National Park in...
Gates will be locked and thousands of rangers furloughed at national parks if government shuts down