Pittsylvania County plans to build new jail to address overcrowding issues

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There are plans in the works for a new Pittsylvania County jail as a result of the conditions and overcrowding within the current one.

The Pittsylvania County jail opened in Chatham in 1981.

Since then, they say the jail has been over 200% full holding around 100 inmates per day with a capacity of 36.

Darrell Dalton, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, oversaw the maintenance and operations of the jail for 31 years.

“The day it opened, it was over capacity that day. I mean, I’ve seen inmates laying on the floor. They didn’t have enough room for them to sleep,” said Dalton.

The jail can rarely house female inmates or have rehabilitation and education programs due to the limited space.

Inmates sometimes have to be moved to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.

“If a person was to build a home for five, the lights never turn off, plumbing never stops, and you have 25 to 30 people in it around the clock, it doesn’t take long to wear the infrastructure out,” said Sheriff Mike Taylor with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s what’s happened in our jail. It does not meet the requirements we need today.”

Sheriff Taylor says at one point, the overcapacity caused diseases to spread.

“Overcrowding brings issues in and of itself. So, when we were at a rate of over 300%, it brought infectious diseases in. It brought things like MRSA. It was hard to manage,” added Sheriff Taylor.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors recently purchased a 32-acre property in Chatham off U.S 29 for a new jail. It would include 146 beds with the ability to increase to 202.

“We won’t have to send them out to Blue Ridge and spend that extra money. Hopefully, with the education programs that they can provide, we can reduce that number that has to come to jail, keep them out in society, and be a positive,” added Dalton.

On Tuesday, the planning commission is holding a public hearing to consider a rezoning application for the site of the new jail. They hope to have the new jail open by 2027.

The project must pass through several state agencies, go before the General Assembly, and receive approval by the Governor before construction can begin. Once approved by the Governor, the state will reimburse 25% of the cost of the project.

