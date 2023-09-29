A Preview of Homestead Creamery’s Farm Day!

Franklin County, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery’s Annual Farm Day is coming up on October 7th and it’s a great opportunity for you to step into a working farm and get a taste of their products.

Here @ Home talks with Sales and Events Coordinator Amy Rice gives us a preview of this event that celebrates this network of small locally owned dairy farms that are committed to bringing you fresh dairy products right from the farm!

Enjoy free activities such as hay rides, parlor tours, live demonstrations, local artisans and more!

Saturday, October 7th at Goldenview Dairy Farm

10am - 2pm

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.