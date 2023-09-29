Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

A Preview of Homestead Creamery’s Farm Day!

Homestead Creamery's Farm Day
Homestead Creamery's Farm Day(Homestead Creamery's Farm Day)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Franklin County, Va. (WDBJ) - Homestead Creamery’s Annual Farm Day is coming up on October 7th and it’s a great opportunity for you to step into a working farm and get a taste of their products.

Here @ Home talks with Sales and Events Coordinator Amy Rice gives us a preview of this event that celebrates this network of small locally owned dairy farms that are committed to bringing you fresh dairy products right from the farm!

Enjoy free activities such as hay rides, parlor tours, live demonstrations, local artisans and more!

Saturday, October 7th at Goldenview Dairy Farm

10am - 2pm

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location

Latest News

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot nears $1 billion after long drought of winners
Partners for Safe Teen Driving
Roanoke County Schools kicks off teen driving series
Salvation Army Angel Tree
The Salvation Army of Roanoke opens Angel Tree applications
We'll see a prolonged stretch of sunny and dry conditions.
Stray rain happens this evening