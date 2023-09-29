Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Queen of Clean: Getting melted crayon stains out of clothes

Queen of Clean: Crayon Stains on Clothes
Queen of Clean: Crayon Stains on Clothes
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Clean Linda Cobb offers tips to get troublesome stains out of clothes. If your little ones ever left a crayon in a pocket and then threw it in the laundry, the melted wax can be a hassle to get off the clothes and your dryer drum. Below are Cobb’s simple steps to avoid a cleaning catastrophe.

  1. On clothes scrape off as much crayon as possible with a dull straight edge
  2. Apply a quality grease removing dish washing liquid to the stain. Cobb suggests using Dawn Ultra Dish Washing Liquid for this process.
  3. Work in with a soft brush, such as a toothbrush
  4. Allow to soak for at least 30 minutes
  5. Rub fabric under warm water to remove crayon
  6. Machine wash using the hottest water for the fabric type, check the care label, Using an all-fabric bleach
  7. Allow to air dry to be sure the stain is gone, if not, treat it again
  8. For the clothes dryer drum, rub the stained areas with paper towels to remove all you can
  9. Use a magic eraser to remove the rest
  10. Run a load of damp rags through a cycle to be sure the dryer is clean

Some extra tips from the Queen of Clean includes never putting clothes back in the dryer until you know the stain is gone.

For more information visit the QueenofClean.com

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
Buc-ee’s acquires land at future Rockingham County location

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
Kenny Sayers mugshot
Wythe County man pleads guilty to murdering neighbor
Blacksburg DECA
BHS DECA club supplying food to families in need
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90