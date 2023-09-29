Queen of Clean: Getting melted crayon stains out of clothes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Queen of Clean Linda Cobb offers tips to get troublesome stains out of clothes. If your little ones ever left a crayon in a pocket and then threw it in the laundry, the melted wax can be a hassle to get off the clothes and your dryer drum. Below are Cobb’s simple steps to avoid a cleaning catastrophe.

On clothes scrape off as much crayon as possible with a dull straight edge Apply a quality grease removing dish washing liquid to the stain. Cobb suggests using Dawn Ultra Dish Washing Liquid for this process. Work in with a soft brush, such as a toothbrush Allow to soak for at least 30 minutes Rub fabric under warm water to remove crayon Machine wash using the hottest water for the fabric type, check the care label, Using an all-fabric bleach Allow to air dry to be sure the stain is gone, if not, treat it again For the clothes dryer drum, rub the stained areas with paper towels to remove all you can Use a magic eraser to remove the rest Run a load of damp rags through a cycle to be sure the dryer is clean

Some extra tips from the Queen of Clean includes never putting clothes back in the dryer until you know the stain is gone.

For more information visit the QueenofClean.com

