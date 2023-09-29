Roanoke County Schools kicks off teen driving series

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Public Schools is teaming up with parents to talk safety behind the wheel.

The school district is launching its Partners for Safe Teen Driving series this October.

The goal of the meetings is to get students and parents together to talk about safe driving tips with the goal of avoiding the potentially deadly consequences of a crash.

Roanoke County’s Health, PE and Driver’s Education Supervisor Kevin Burcham joined Here @ Home to explain why it is important for parents to get involved in this milestone moment in their teen’s lives.

Burcham also explained that these meetings are mandatory for students enrolled in the drivers education courses through the school.

The sessions will be offered at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the following high schools:

October 2: Hidden Valley High School

October 4: Northside High School

October 17: Cave Spring High School

October 24: Glenvar High School

October 25: William Byrd High School

The meetings are free to attend. You can find more information at the Roanoke County Public Schools website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.