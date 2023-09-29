Roanoke Fire-EMS recruits graduate from training

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Friday, recruits of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Academy graduated at the Berglund Center after 23 weeks of training.

12 graduates were presented with awards. Recruits received badges that recognized them as Roanoke Valley firefighters.

Battalion Chief Toby Bedwell gave remarks to the last group of recruits before his retirement after 37 years of service.

New recruits will help with previous staffing issues at the station. They are set to begin as firefighters as early as Saturday.

They’re going to start their day learning and there first year they’ll learn the foundation of their job and from there, my hope and prayer is that they’ll just take off. And really learn the job, grow from the job, and continue to grow in the job.” says Chief David Hoback.

Battalion Chief Toby Bedwell spoke at the ceremony.

This was his last time talking to a class of new recruits before retirement.

The next group of firefighters in training is set to graduate in December.

