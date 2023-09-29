Birthdays
The Salvation Army of Roanoke opens Angel Tree applications

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army is looking to transform a child’s holiday season.

The Roanoke branch is putting out the call to get families registered for its Angel Tree program with applications opening 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

Major Cristina Trantham joined Here @ Home to talk more about how the program makes a difference for families during the holidays.

Eligible children must be between 0 and 12 years old by Dec. 25, 2023. The applications will be available online and there are several documents that are required to be able to submit the form.

Applications will be accepted until midnight Oct. 21.

For more information call 540-343-5335 or visit The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s Facebook page.

