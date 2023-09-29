State celebrates transfer of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten years after Natural Bridge was facing public auction, state leaders and community partners celebrated the transfer of the historic property to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Virginia’s Secretary of Natural Resources, local lawmakers other state officials gathered for the ceremony Friday afternoon.

“What a great day to be here under the bridge and to celebrate this time, this moment,” said Del. Terry Austin (R-Botetourt Co.).

The property has been managed as a state park since 2016, but the journey to state ownership was a long and winding road, with a number of different partners.

With the transfer from the Trust for Public Land earlier this summer, the Commonwealth of Virginia now holds the deed.

“This is just an amazing, amazing natural facility here,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta Co.). “And I’m just excited that we’ve solidified ownership by the state so we can ensure that it’s preserved for future generations.”

It also means that further improvements included in the park’s master plan can now move forward.

Melissa Baker is the Director of Virginia State Parks.

“When you think of the Natural Bridge State Park you think of this view that’s behind us, but there’s lots of places along trails where you can see beautiful views of the mountains and a few places where you can peak at the Natural Bridge,” she said.

Despite the long history at Natural Bridge state leaders said the celebration is also a beginning for the iconic landmark and the 1500 acres that surround it.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.