UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses prevention of fall sports injuries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fall sports, including football, can raise concern about the potential for injuries.

On Friday, an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Virginia offered advice on keeping young athletes healthy.

Dr. Mark Miller said that some of the most common injuries are “overuse injuries,” so it’s important for young athletes to play within the parameters of their training.

And he said it can be a mistake to focus on just one sport year-round.

“This has gotten a lot of kids into trouble, and causes overuse injuries and burnout,” Miller told WDBJ7 in an interview. “So, let’s have kids be kids, have fun, and be trained well and be prepared, but also don’t focus on that one sport.”

Miller has co-authored a new book ‘Raising a Healthy Youth Athlete’ that’s directed toward parents, coaches and the student-athletes themselves.

