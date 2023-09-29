Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Vinton man arrested for meth distribution and firearm possession

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man has been arrested in reference to a meth distribution case investigated by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department.

According to deputies, officers executed a search warrant at 2420 Drewrys Hill Rd. in Vinton on Thursday.

David Roger Kidd has been charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with drug information is asked to to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"John Doe" wanted in Pulaski County.
Pictures released of “John Doe” wanted in Pulaski County
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Law enforcement execute search warrants in 9 Virginia counties
William Venie
High school student charged in alleged sex assault at Virginia Tech dorm
Joseph Frank Cunningham, David Chester Christian and Summer Brooke Cunningham are all facing...
Three arrested in connection to Amherst County murder
We'll see a prolonged stretch of sunny and dry conditions.
Stray rain happens this evening

Latest News

Jerrell Watson Carter Jr and Tyheem Lemonte Royster
2 Bedford Co. men arrested for Fentanyl distribution
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses fall sports injuries.
UVA orthopedic surgeon discusses prevention of fall sports injuries
Recruits of the Roanoke Fire-EMS Academy graduated at the Berglund Center after 23 weeks of...
Roanoke Fire-EMS recruits graduate from training
Carilion Westlake sold
Carilion Wellness Westlake transfers ownership