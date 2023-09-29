Vinton man arrested for meth distribution and firearm possession

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton man has been arrested in reference to a meth distribution case investigated by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department.

According to deputies, officers executed a search warrant at 2420 Drewrys Hill Rd. in Vinton on Thursday.

David Roger Kidd has been charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say the incident remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with drug information is asked to to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

