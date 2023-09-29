Wythe County man pleads guilty to murdering neighbor

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man pled guilty Thursday to murdering his neighbor, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

56-year-old Kenneth Sayers was charged with one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

On June 23, Wythe County deputies found the body of 37-year-old Lloyd Stilwell in his driveway at 190 Stone Drive in Max Meadows. Stillwell was found lying face-down with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead on scene. No gun was found at the scene, according to the department.

Deputies say Sayers, who lived at 150 Stone Drive, made the 911 call about the body, and said he was walking his dogs at 5 a.m. when he found Stilwell. Sayers told authorities he saw a vehicle drive away from the scene. Witnesses in the neighborhood say they heard a single gunshot the night before.

Sayers later changed his story to indicate he was present when Stilwell was shot, and he knew who shot him. He said he held Stillwell after he was shot, and said he was threatened by the shooter if he told anyone who had pulled the trigger. He provided a name and description of a male, who was questioned and found not to be involved, according to investigators. Sayers made statements that were inconsistent, according to the sheriff’s office, which led investigators to believe Sayers was involved in Stilwell’s death.

On June 24, deputies found ammo at Sayers house after obtaining a search warrant. Which led to Sayers admitting to killing Stilwell, according to the department.

Sayers sentencing is set for January 22, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.