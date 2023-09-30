Birthdays
1 injured after motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke

Elm Ave. crash
Elm Ave. crash(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been injured after a Friday night motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the accident occurred at the Elm Avenue exit towards Vinton.

Police say one person has been transported to a local hospital.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

