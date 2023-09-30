1 injured after motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been injured after a Friday night motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the accident occurred at the Elm Avenue exit towards Vinton.

Police say one person has been transported to a local hospital.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.