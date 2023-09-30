FFE Week 5 Player of the Week: Jakari Nicely, Lord Botetourt

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I just love playing as a team, and I just love being able to show out for everybody that cares and supports me.”

That’s the epitome of Lord Botetourt quarterback/safety Jakari Nicely, who is no stranger to the Friday Football Extra stage.

His four-touchdown night last week against Charlotte’s Olympic High School puts him in rarified air as a three-time F.F.E. Player of the Week at Lord Botetourt.

“I think what separates a kid like Jakari is just the amount of effort that he plays with,” said Cavaliers head coach Jamie Harless. “Sometimes when you coach kids like that, what you see is, you find yourself getting caught up in the moment of watching that kid play the game and just seeing the depth of what it means to him to produce for his teammates.”

And produce he has.

Nicely’s first taste of varsity action came in the spring season of 2021, making his LB debut in the region final, and helping lead the Cavaliers to the Class 3 title game.

He’s been the starter ever since, with the Catawba Crazies watching him grow up before their eyes each Friday night.

“I have a way better understanding of the game as a whole,” said Nicely, now a senior. “I’ve gotten faster, stronger. I’m advancing, as well as the whole team, so it’s just a really good feeling.”

“I see more burst in his running this year, to go along with his 200-something-pound frame,” said Harless. “That’s what impressed me because, and I’m not saying I’m an expert, but a trained eye knows when it sees something that’s changed and his speed and explosion has changed.”

Nicely’s love for the game was first kindled by his grandma and grandpa.

“When I was really young, my grandparents used to throw a football to me in my living room and they used to throw it over me and I used to try to get it,” he said. “I loved it from then. I started when I was like five years old and I’ve played ever since.”

And if he had to pick who would play himself in a movie?

“Uhhh...I don’t know,” he pondered. “Probably like Michael B. Jordan because everybody likes Michael B. Jordan.”

Nicely has proven to be a box office hit of his own at Lord Botetourt, and he’s got a supporting cast that he thinks might sneak up on people.

“We have skill and speed and strength everywhere, and a lot of us have played here, played together for a long time, so I think that also helps with it because we’re more comfortable playing around each other,” said Nicely. “I think a lot of people are overthinking us right now. They don’t think we’re as good as we used to be, but as we just showed, we’re a really good team, so I think we’re just going to come into district play and play our game, and I think we’ll be fine.”

And as they get set to enter the stretch run, the Cavaliers are savoring every snap taken by a star under center who has no equal.

“He’s a unique kid,” said Harless. “He’s a unique kid with a special talent. He’s a fullback, he’s a linebacker, he’s a quarterback, he’s a tailback, he’s a pulling guard. There’s a lot of bodies inside that young man and if I had to say one thing, I don’t know how many times you get one like that.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.