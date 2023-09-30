Birthdays
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing teen

Leanna Blankenship
Leanna Blankenship(Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 30, 2023
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl last reported seen on Thursday.

Leanna Blankenship,17, is described as a white teenager with brown eyes and blonde/pink hair, 5′5″ tall, and weighing 140 pounds. Deputies say she has tattoos of a butterfly on her right foot, bells on her left chest, and a butterfly on the right side of her neck.

Deputies say Blankenship was last seen at her home on Samuel Lane in Franklin County and may be traveling with another woman named Kailyn Gasper. It is unknown which direction she is traveling and she may be in the Roanoke area.

According to deputies, Blankenship was reported missing earlier this month and was located in Tampa, FL.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

