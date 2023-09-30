Birthdays
Morgan Wallen adds tour dates in 2024: ‘Let’s keep this thing going’

Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23,...
Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Country music star Morgan Wallen is adding multiple shows in 2024 to his One Night at a Time tour.

The additional shows will kick off on April 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“Been one of the best years for me and my music so we’re gonna run it back.. same tour name, staying on this album, and many more cities to visit,” Wallen shared online.

Wallen will welcome several artists to open various shows for him including Bailey Zimmerman, Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson.

Wallen is currently on tour until December before starting it back up in spring 2024.

“Let’s keep this thing going,” Wallen wrote.

Wallen’s extended tour will now include more than just one show in several states including Tennessee, Colorado, Texas and Nevada.

According to Wallen’s page, fans can register from now until the end of the day Oct 1. for advance registration.

“Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale,” the post said.

Fans who previously purchased tickets for Wallen’s canceled show in Oxford, Mississippi, on April 23 will also have access to the presale.

The full list of Wallen’s additional shows is below:

April 4 - Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

April 20 - Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi.

May 2 - Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

June 20 - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota.

June 27 - Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

July 11 - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

July 18 - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina.

July 25 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

Aug. 1 - Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri.

Aug. 8 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

More information can also be found online.

