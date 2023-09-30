Roanoke Police warn community of officer impersonation scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police issued a statement on Friday addressing an officer impersonation scam.

According to officers, the scam consists of a person claiming to be an officer of the Roanoke Police Department stating that caller has failed to appear in court or has an active warrant for their arrest.

The scammer then asks the victim for money, through the purchase of gift cards, and to then mail the gift cards to a specific address, officers add.

Roanoke Police say that an officer will never ask for money either in-person or over the phone. Police emphasize the public to stay aware, and to not share any personal information over the phone or send money to someone you don’t trust.

If you or someone you know has experienced this scam, please hang up and call (540)853-2212 or stop by the police station.

