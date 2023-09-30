Sunny and dry weekend ahead

Temperatures warming back to seasonable

Dry weather expected this weekend and beyond

Drought conditions could worsen

THIS WEEKEND

It’s a great weekend to get outside! High pressure builds into our region leading to a warmer and drier weather pattern. We can’t rule out some overnight fog both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s for most with a couple of low 80s trying to work in. Lows will be a little cooler, in the 50s, due to a lack of clouds.

Beautiful weekend ahead! (WDBJ Weather)

The more sunshine we get the warmer the temperatures will be. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure will continue to hover over our region into next week. This isn’t good news for folks under the moderate drought. Beneficial rain is not looking likely for the next 7 days.

It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate drought.

TROPICS

The tropics remain active as we work through the peak of hurricane season. We have two named storms, Philippe and Rina. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Fall has arrived! Meteorologist Payton Major chats with Dr. John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and tree physiology expert, to find out when we can expect fall colors to arrive and how drought could be stressing out trees.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

