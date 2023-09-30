Birthdays
Updated sighting of wanted Giles County man

John Doe Giles County man
John Doe Giles County man(Giles County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man suspected of home invasion in Giles County was spotted on a trail camera, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department

The photo was taken on Mountain Lake near the Miles Horton Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies emphasize that residents keep their homes and outbuildings secured.

The man has not been identified and is still referred to as “John Doe.”

Officers say to call 911 if you encounter this man.

