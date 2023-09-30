Updated sighting of wanted Giles County man

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man suspected of home invasion in Giles County was spotted on a trail camera, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Department

The photo was taken on Mountain Lake near the Miles Horton Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies emphasize that residents keep their homes and outbuildings secured.

The man has not been identified and is still referred to as “John Doe.”

Officers say to call 911 if you encounter this man.

