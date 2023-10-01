Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Galax truck fire causes magnesium explosion

Galax car fire
Galax car fire(Galax Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Saturday night truck fire in Galax resulted in a magnesium explosion, firefighters say.

According to the Galax Fire Department, crews responded to a the fire at Riverside Drive and Riverview Lane intersection.

Firefighters arrived to find a a fully involved F-150 and a magnesium explosion occurred after a line was pulled, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say the fire was cleared in 30 minutes and there are no reported injuries.

Galax car fire
Galax car fire(Galax Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
Elm Ave. crash
1 injured after motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke
John Doe Giles County man
Updated sighting of wanted Giles County man
Friday Football Extra: Week 6 Highlights
Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck

Latest News

Potential shots fired at Lynchburg police car; officers investigating
Star City Classic
Star City Classic
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings