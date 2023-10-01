Galax truck fire causes magnesium explosion

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Saturday night truck fire in Galax resulted in a magnesium explosion, firefighters say.

According to the Galax Fire Department, crews responded to a the fire at Riverside Drive and Riverview Lane intersection.

Firefighters arrived to find a a fully involved F-150 and a magnesium explosion occurred after a line was pulled, according to the fire department.

Firefighters say the fire was cleared in 30 minutes and there are no reported injuries.

Galax car fire (Galax Fire Department)

