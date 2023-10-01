Birthdays
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a truck Saturday as a homicide.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a truck Saturday as a homicide.

Officers found the body of Antoine Jermaine Preston, 47, of Martinsville, in a pickup truck that had gone over a guardrail and down an embankment, Martinsville Police said.

Evidence found at the scene verified the truck was the target of gunshots, police said.

Preston’s body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to call Sgt. Harley Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME.

