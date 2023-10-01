I-81 SB towards Blacksburg left lane closed; motors expect delays
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 at mile marker 132.9 in Roanoke County towards Blacksburg.
According to VDOT, a Sunday afternoon crash has closed the north left shoulder and left lane.
Traffic is backed up for approximately 5 miles.
An estimated time for the lane reopening has not been released.
WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.
