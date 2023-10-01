Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings

VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - In Saturday’s drawing, a total of 67,454 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes ranging from $4 to $200, according to the Virginia Lottery.

However, no ticket matched the six-numbers for the Powerball jackpot, making the estimated prize for Monday’s drawing grow to $1.04 billion.

According to the Virginia Lottery, in 2023 Virginia Lottery players have won:

Twelve $100,000 prizes

Seven $150,000 prizes

One $200,000 prize

One $300,000 prize (a player had two $150,000 wins in the same drawing)

Three $1 million prizes

A $161 million jackpot

The winner will have a choice to either receive the full amount in annual payments over 30 years before taxes, or a one-time cash option of approximately $478 million before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, all profits, including the sale of tickets, go to K-12 education in Virginia. In 2023, the Lottery raised more than $867 million for education, making up approximately 10 percent of Virginia’s total K-12 budget.

