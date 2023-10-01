Patrick Henry and William Fleming High School Bands host Star City Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Music filled the air as William Fleming and Patrick Henry High Schools hosted their annual Star City Classic competition.

17 bands from across the region are performing shows combining music, marching, and color guard.

Awards will be presented to each group at the end.

William Flemings High School band director says the kids are really excited to perform in front of a large crowd.

“There really is nothing out there, unlike the band environment, because you know, we perform at football games,” says William Flemings High School Band Director “You have the environment to be entertainers and everything like that for that. But when you perform in front of your band crowd, it’s a whole different experience. And everyone here supports each other.”

Rigby says the feedback from the students in the crowds is always what really drives them to have really great performance.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.