Potential shots fired at Lynchburg police car; officers investigating

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating an incident in which a police car was potentially struck by gunfire.

Saturday night at approximately 10:06 p.m., officers were responding to a call at the 2300-block of Yorktown Avenue when a gunshot was heard in the direction of an officer’s vehicle, according to police.

Police say officers were unable to locate a suspect or any shell casings.

The vehicle is being investigated for damage.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

