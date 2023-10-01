Potential shots fired at Lynchburg police car; officers investigating
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are investigating an incident in which a police car was potentially struck by gunfire.
Saturday night at approximately 10:06 p.m., officers were responding to a call at the 2300-block of Yorktown Avenue when a gunshot was heard in the direction of an officer’s vehicle, according to police.
Police say officers were unable to locate a suspect or any shell casings.
The vehicle is being investigated for damage.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
