Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl

Ayanah Tune
Ayanah Tune(AWARE Foundation)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl last reported seen on Thursday, September 28th.

Ayanah Tune, 14, is described as a black teenager with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5′7″ tall, and weighing 110 pounds.

According to police, Tune was last reported seen around midnight at her home in Roanoke County. She may be with another missing teenager, Leanna Blankenship, of Franklin County.

Anyone with information of Tune’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at (540) 562-3265.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
Elm Ave. crash
1 injured after motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke
John Doe Giles County man
Updated sighting of wanted Giles County man
Friday Football Extra: Week 6 Highlights
Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck

Latest News

Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Sunday.
A warm and dry start to October
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 1, 2023