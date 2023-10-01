Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival is open for the season

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s officially fall and Sinkland Farms has kicked off the weekend with their annual Pumpkin Festival.

The festival will be open to visitors every weekend for the next six weeks, ending on November 5th. Attendees can expect horse rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, and more.

The farm is full of pumpkins and gourds, but if pumpkins aren’t your thing, you still have a chance to pick some sunflowers.

Farm Owner, Susan Sink says they want to make sure there’s an activity for everyone.

”I’ve had one family come up to me even today to say, thank you so much for opening up your farm and sharing with us. If not for Sinkland Farms, my children would never see what a real Turkey looks like a real sheep or real go a real donkey except on TV or in a storybook,” explains Sink.

Learn more about the Pumpkin Festival here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
Elm Ave. crash
1 injured after motorcycle versus vehicle crash in Roanoke
Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
John Doe Giles County man
Updated sighting of wanted Giles County man
Friday Football Extra: Week 6 Highlights

Latest News

Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Sinkland Farms Pumpkin Festival
Softball Charity Game
Softball Charity Game
Galax car explosion
Galax car explosion
Carilion Clinic and LewisGale Regional Health System faced each other in a game of softball to...
Carilion Clinic and LewisGale step up to the plate for a softball charity game