A warm and dry start to October
No rain in the forecast until Friday night
- First days of October will be warmer than average
- Dry weather expected for most of this week
- Drought conditions could worsen!
SUNDAY
It’s a great weekend to get outside! High pressure builds into our region leading to a warmer and drier weather pattern.
We’re watching some areas of patchy fog this morning, primarily in our river valleys. Once the fog burns off, we’ll see the sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Besides a few passing clouds, expect clear skies for your Sunday.
We’re expecting a cool night tonight with lows in the 50s.
QUIET THROUGH MID-WEEK
High pressure will continue to hover over our region this week.
Monday morning could feature some early fog, similar to the last few days. But we could see a few more 80s make an appearance in the afternoon.
Zero percent chance of rainfall is in store through Thursday. This isn’t good news for folks experiencing a moderate drought as beneficial rain is not looking likely for the next 7 days.
Lots of sun will still be with us so any outdoor events are a go! Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal. Afternoon highs will read in the 70s and low 80s all next week.
OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE
Our next chance for rain is later Friday. The coverage is not widespread. This means some areas will still stay dry. Into Saturday a few showers are possible, but models are showing limited coverage for our hometowns. Saturday looks to be cooler as well, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.
DROUGHT MONITOR
The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate drought.
TROPICS
The tropics remain active as we work through the peak of hurricane season. We have two named storms, Philippe and Rina. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center.
SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST
A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Fall has arrived! Meteorologist Payton Major chats with Dr. John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and tree physiology expert, to find out when we can expect fall colors to arrive and how drought could be stressing out trees.
Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.
