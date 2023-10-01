A warm and dry start to October

First days of October will be warmer than average

Dry weather expected for most of this week

Drought conditions could worsen!

SUNDAY

It’s a great weekend to get outside! High pressure builds into our region leading to a warmer and drier weather pattern.

We’re watching some areas of patchy fog this morning, primarily in our river valleys. Once the fog burns off, we’ll see the sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Besides a few passing clouds, expect clear skies for your Sunday.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

We’re expecting a cool night tonight with lows in the 50s.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s tonight. (WDBJ Weather)

QUIET THROUGH MID-WEEK

High pressure will continue to hover over our region this week.

Monday morning could feature some early fog, similar to the last few days. But we could see a few more 80s make an appearance in the afternoon.

Monday Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Zero percent chance of rainfall is in store through Thursday. This isn’t good news for folks experiencing a moderate drought as beneficial rain is not looking likely for the next 7 days.

We're not expecting rain until Friday (WDBJ Weather)

It looks like our stretch of dry weather will continue into next week. (WDBJ Weather)

Lots of sun will still be with us so any outdoor events are a go! Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than normal. Afternoon highs will read in the 70s and low 80s all next week.

OUR NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Our next chance for rain is later Friday. The coverage is not widespread. This means some areas will still stay dry. Into Saturday a few showers are possible, but models are showing limited coverage for our hometowns. Saturday looks to be cooler as well, with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

Spotty rain looks to make a short appearance and exit our hometowns by Saturday afternoon. (WDBJ7)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Because of our recent dry stretches, some of our hometowns are included in a Moderate drought.

TROPICS

The tropics remain active as we work through the peak of hurricane season. We have two named storms, Philippe and Rina. For our interactive tracking map and more information, visit our Hurricane Center.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen! Fall has arrived! Meteorologist Payton Major chats with Dr. John Seiler, a forestry professor at Virginia Tech and tree physiology expert, to find out when we can expect fall colors to arrive and how drought could be stressing out trees.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

