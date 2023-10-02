Birthdays
7@four debuts “Faces of Angels” segment featuring shelter pets

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - 7@four is welcoming a new segment to the show “Faces of Angels” that will air every other Monday!

As the shelters get more and more pets, Angels of Assisi will be bringing those who are available for adoption. All viewers must do is fill out an application online or in person.

If other pets are already inside the home, organizers want to schedule a meet and greet to make sure the new pet has a good relationship with all family members.

Angels of Assisi is also looking for volunteers who are ready to fill out an application and agreement. Volunteers are asked to attend one monthly meeting.

In October, Angels of Assisi has 15 events happening around the area so folks can have more opportunities to adopt.

Monday, October 2nd: Faces of Angels at 4 p.m. on WDBJ7

Tuesday, October 3rd: Fleet Feet Adoption Event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Big Lick Brewing

Friday, October 6th: Adopt Local Tour from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverside Carilion Clinic

Saturday, October 7th: Adopt Local Tour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mast General Store

