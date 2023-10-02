7@four previews the Vinton Fall Festival

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the colors of the leaves change and the temperatures begin to drop, the town of Vinton is hosting a celebration for the change of seasons.

Angie Chewning joins 7@Four to talk about the upcoming Vinton Fall Festival taking place at the Vinton Farmers Market October 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mingle at the Market will also be held the same day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets will cost $7 with free admission for kids under the age of 12.

