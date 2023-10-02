Bath County breaks ground on new childcare facility

WARM SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County has officially broken ground on the site that will house the community’s only licensed childcare facility.

Construction crews started work last week on a plot of land adjacent to Valley Elementary School on Route 220 in Warm Springs. The site is next to the skate park and in front of the county pool.

We reported in November that Bath County’s Board of Supervisors voted to establish a facility into which a licensed provider could operate. A survey the county conducted in December 2021 showed a great need, particularly for infants to 3-year-olds and after-school programs for school-aged children.

Bath County Administrator Michael Bender, who took up the role a year ago, said Bath is the only county in the Commonwealth without a licensed childcare provider.

“Having childcare is fundamental for the working parents in Bath County,” he said. “They need some place that they can take their children so that they can continue to work and be part of the economy here in Bath County.”

The Board of Supervisors said last year they anticipated the total cost of the project would come to around $400,000.

Bender said the County was able to access ARPA grant funds of about $550,000 for site development and the building, which make up a vast majority of the project.

However, he said because of an increase in materials costs, some county funds will be used to cover remaining costs.

“If we didn’t have the grant money, it would be a very difficult task for Bath County to do,” he said.

The county plans for a licensed provider in neighboring Highland County to run the facility in Bath.

“She’s already well ingrained in the communities around here. So I think it’s going to be a good fit,” he said. “We have parents that drive to the Highland [Children’s] House from here, 45 minutes one way, to take their kids to to childcare up there.”

Bender said the modular building that will go on the site is ready to be brought up from North Carolina when the site is ready, which he hopes will come before the end of the year.

“I will be exceptionally happy and excited when we get to open the doors,” said Bender.

It’s unclear exactly how many families the facility will be able to serve. Bender said the county will do everything it can to support the facility, staffing and capacity.

