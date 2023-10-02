Bob Dylan scheduled to perform at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legendary singer Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in November.

The concert will be on November 29th.

Dylan has several hits to his name such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Blowin in the Wind,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

