Bob Dylan scheduled to perform at Berglund Center

FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Dylan has a new book coming out...
FILE - Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2012. Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. The new book called “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” is scheduled for Nov. 8. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)(Chris Pizzello | AP)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Legendary singer Bob Dylan is scheduled to perform at the Berglund Center in November.

The concert will be on November 29th.

Dylan has several hits to his name such as “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Blowin in the Wind,” and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For more information on the event, click here.

