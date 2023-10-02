Google Doodle celebrates the Appalachian Trail

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, millions of people visit the Appalachian Trail, and thousands attempt to hike the entire distance from Georgia to Maine.

On Monday, Google helped to celebrate the A.T. with an image from our part of Virginia.

The Google Doodle by artist Nate Swinehart features McAfee Knob in Roanoke County, one of the most photographed spots on the Appalachian Trail.

It also includes a dozen panels that highlight other points of interest on the Appalachian Trail, the longest hiking-only trail in the world.

