Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Interstate 81 Advisory Committee meeting to take place in Lexington

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - You can make your voice heard concerning improvements you would like to see happen on Interstate 81.

The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon in Lexington.

The agenda for the meeting includes an I-81 Corridor Improvement Program Update from VDOT.

There will also be time for public comments.

They ask that your comments are limited to three minutes or less.

The goal of the advisory committee is to make recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board.

The meeting will take place in the mezzanine at the Virginia Horse Center Foundation in Lexington.

It’s scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

If you can’t make it, a video of the meeting will be posted afterwards on the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg left lane reopened

Latest News

I-81 Advisory Committee Meeting
I-81 Advisory Committee Meeting
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station.
Gas prices in Roanoke lower than a month ago
A front approaches Friday with a few showers and much colder temperatures.
Warm now, but colder temperatures head our way
We'll see a good amount of sunshine today with highs in the lower 80s.
Monday October 2, Morning FastCast