Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky said a man arrested during a traffic stop attempted to give officers a false name. The name belonged to a wanted person.

The Corbin Police Department said an officer pulled over 30-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

During the stop, police said Jones gave a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Authorities said Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence in his vehicle.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

Corbin police made a comment on the arrest in a post on Facebook.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg left lane reopened

Latest News

Here @ Home: Spooky Sprint 5K
Spooky Sprint race aims to support Roanoke’s West End Center
Here @ Home: Spooky Sprint 5K
Here @ Home: Spooky Sprint 5K
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit.
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
A dog is caught on camera behind the wheel of a car breaking the speed limit in Slovakia....
Dog caught on camera behind wheel of speeding car
How to tackle high interest credit card debt
How to tackle high interest credit card debt