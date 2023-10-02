Social media influencer with Jordan’s Way to host fundraiser at Halifax County Animal Shelter

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Kris Rotanda, a social media influencer with Jordan’s Way, will visit the Halifax County Animal Shelter on Wednesday for a fundraiser event.

Jordan’s Way travels all over the U.S to help underfunded animal shelters.

On Wednesday, they will livestream the event to their more than 850,000 followers on Facebook.

For every thousand dollars raised, they will have challenges like pies in the face or food rewards for the animals.

“A personality this large within the rescue community is really big because it’s highlighting our local area,” said Lori Ashwell, Halifax County SPCA Treasurer. “It’s highlighting the great things we’re doing for Halifax County.”

The livestream will begin at 6 p.m.

