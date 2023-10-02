SOVA Innovation Hub to expand creating jobs and small business growth

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Local entrepreneurs and small businesses in the South Boston will soon have more space to grow their companies.

The SOVA Innovation Hub recently received a $1.3 million grant from the EDA.

They will use the funding to turn the former South Boston Fire Company Support Center next door into SOVA innovation labs.

“The idea is to have memberships for people in the community to come in, use the 3D printers, scanners, podcasting studios, green screens, and all the different technology that really doesn’t exist in in our part of the world, and make that available down here,” said Tad Deriso, Chair of the SOVA Innovation Hub.

The new facility will include a digital fabrication lab, a co-working space, a digital makerspace and more.

“In major cities, you can go to a co-working space and have all that access, but here in our rural part of the world, those don’t exist. So, for us to be able to fill the gap and level the playing field, we feel it’s really important to have that type of facility and type of programs here where our community can take advantage of that,” added Deriso.

They say the expansion will create and retain over 100 jobs and generate around $1.1 million in private investment.

Over 1,000 people visited the current SOVA Innovation Hub last year with several of those using the coworking space as a daily office.

“Having a baby at home and kids makes it sometimes hard to be there,” said Keith Washo, Halifax local. “So, you come here and you’ve got your quiet and all the amenities like printing and great Wi Fi. It’s a thriving feeling of excitement that good things are coming in from this venue that will spur other startups and businesses, and it makes you feel like you’re in a bigger city in some way.”

They plan to begin construction on the SOVA Innovation Labs next summer and expect to open the new space in 2025.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.