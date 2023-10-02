Birthdays
Spooky Sprint race aims to support Roanoke’s West End Center

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Grab your costumes and lace up your shoes, a spooky sprint is coming to one of our hometowns and you don’t want to miss out on the fun.

The Spooky Sprint 5K will take place October 28th to support the West End Center’s after school and summer programs.

Executive Director Karen Pillis stopped by Here @ Home to tell us more about the event.

Runners and walkers of all abilities and ages are welcome. Attendees can also expect a costume contest.

For more information click here.

