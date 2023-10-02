Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Death investigation
Homicide investigation underway after body found in truck
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
Chief Operating Officer of Area Pain Clinics indicted
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg
I-81 SB towards Blacksburg left lane reopened

Latest News

Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses; no more people believed buried in rubble
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation
7@four: Angels of Assisi
7@four: Angels of Assisi
SOVA Innovation Labs rendering
SOVA Innovation Hub to expand creating jobs and small business growth
Georgia state trooper David Peterson was involved in a high-speed chase that claimed the life...
High-Speed Stakes: New report urges police to reduce high-speed chases