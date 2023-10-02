Birthdays
Volunteers needed for Girls on the Run Celebration 5K

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing confidence to young girls through fitness - that’s the goal of Girls on the Run, and you can help that mission by volunteering at an upcoming Celebration 5K.

Program Director Callie Hammer sits down with Here @ Home to break down the details.

The Roanoke Area Celebration 5K will take place Saturday, December 2nd.

You can register to participate or volunteer today. Applications are now open for schools/sites to host a spring Girls on the Run team and for volunteers to register to support a spring team as a coach.

For more information click here.

