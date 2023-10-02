Woman arrested in Carroll County stabbing

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Patrick County woman was arrested Monday after a stabbing in Carroll County, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

26-year-old Aubree Van Luik was charged with malicious wounding.

Deputies say they received a 9-1-1 hang-up call at 6:12 a.m. from the 100 block of Brushy Fork Road in Cana. Deputies received another call from the 200 block of Mainline Road reporting a stabbing.

Authorities found 45-year-old Andrew Crotts at the Mainline Road location with a stab wound to his chest. Crotts was flown to a trauma center in North Carolina. No updates have been made on his condition.

During the investigation, deputies concluded the two 9-1-1 calls were connected and that Crotts was stabbed while sitting inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Brushy Fork Road.

Van Luik was arrested at the Brushy Fork Road location. She is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.