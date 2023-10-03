Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash

By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning.

Kiara Tes, 22, of Elliston has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a crash involving two cars at the 5900 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.

Officers’ investigation determined that a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when it collided with a 2007 Ford Focus. Speed and weather conditions were not a factor in the crash.

The driver and front passenger of the Focus were not wearing a seat belt and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victims were later identified as Donna Sebastian, 62, and Jeffery Sebastian, 58, of North Wilkesboro, NC.

Police say Tes was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours, but has been reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Hill, Kathy Hacker, Casey Rogers
Three women charged after two Henry County inmates overdose
Over 67,000 Virginians win in Saturday’s Lottery drawings
Waves of chilly air continue to build in this month.
Late-week front brings a major cool down by the weekend
Ayanah Tune
Roanoke Police in search of missing 14-year-old girl
All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

Latest News

Roco fatal crash
Roco fatal crash
West Main Street crash.
Crash closes intersection of West Main St and West River Rd
Vinton Gus Nicks speed limit
Vinton Gus Nicks speed limit
Galax car fire
Galax truck fire causes magnesium explosion