2 dead after Tuesday morning crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Police Department is investigating a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning.

Kiara Tes, 22, of Elliston has been charged with driving under the influence.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a crash involving two cars at the 5900 block of West Main Street in Roanoke County.

Officers’ investigation determined that a 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when it collided with a 2007 Ford Focus. Speed and weather conditions were not a factor in the crash.

The driver and front passenger of the Focus were not wearing a seat belt and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The victims were later identified as Donna Sebastian, 62, and Jeffery Sebastian, 58, of North Wilkesboro, NC.

Police say Tes was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours, but has been reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

