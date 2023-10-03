Birthdays
Gus Nicks Blvd. in Vinton 25mph speed limit extension begins

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers beware - a new speed limit is in effect starting October 2nd in Vinton.

The 25-mile-an-hour speed zone was extended on Gus Nicks Boulevard.

Before, it ended at Gathright Memorial Bridge - but now it goes past the Gish MIll.

As the town continues to expand and bring in new restaurants and developments - officials say safety is top of mind.

“So the main goal of this project is safety. We want to make our downtown and other parts of the town more connected and more walkable,” explained Economic Development Specialist Marshall Stanley. “So, we want pedestrians to drive safely while we have people walking across towns and enjoying what we have.”

Drivers can expect to see more police officers enforcing the speed limit.

