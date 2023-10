ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Katie Harlow and Kiana Nowall, Zoo Educators with Mill Mountain Zoo, join 7@Four to talk about new additions to the zoo.

The new additions include a new black and white Argentinian Tegu.

Zoo officials say the tegu is 2-3 years old.

The zoo also upgraded its reptile and python house.

