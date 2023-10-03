7@Four previews Jaunt for Justice 5K

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shannon Hooker, President of the Roanoke Valley Paralegal Association, joins 7@Four to talk about the upcoming Jaunt for Justice 5K.

The event takes place on October 7th at Fallon Park, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in competing in the race can register by clicking here.

On-site registration will be available the day of the race until 7:30 a.m.

