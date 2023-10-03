Christiansburg expanding façade grant program

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg is working with town businesses to give facades a facelift.

The town is opening up more grants to upgrade the exterior of town businesses.

Each grant can be for up to 4,500 dollars.

Funds can be used to upgrade or improve almost all aspect of the business’ exterior.

“This can include anything from window replacements to door replacements, landscaping, painting so much more,” Christiansburg Director of Communications Christina Edney said.

The applications will open on October 16.

Any for profit business 50 years or older in town limits can apply.

