Danville’s National Night Out takes place at Westmoreland Park and surrounding communities

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The community is coming together for National Night Out.

The Danville Police Department and the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization are kicking off the annual event at Westmoreland Park Tuesday night at 5.

Inflatables, McGrufff the crime dog, food and drinks, music, face painting, and a train ride for parents and kids are just some of the many activities at the event.

They will also be taking the celebration to Southwyck, Old West End, Cardinal Village, Cedar Terrace and Glenwood.

“This event is going to be safe,” said Clyde Mccoy, President of Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization. “It’s going to have police security and so forth. The fact of coming out and seeing your neighbor, that’s what community policing and community organizations do.”

The festivities will continue until 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

